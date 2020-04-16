Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is set to announce his next film after Sarileru Neekevvuru, has expressed his gratitude towards sanitation workers a week after thanking the Telangana Police.

Due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus, Mahesh Babu has been accommodating, charitable and inspiring the people. Along with his fans, the superstar has been spreading messages of alertness and awareness among the people on social media. He is urging them to maintain social distance.

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter accounts to thank the sanitation workers who are battling the virus at the forefront for us. Besides posting a picture, he wrote, "A constant battle with this menacing virus is a challenge beyond all in their front-line jobs and they do it for us... My heartfelt gratitude, immense respect and endless love & blessings to each and every one of you @GHMCOnline #InItTogether #wearewithyou #OneWorld."

Mahesh Babu added "This one is for all the sanitation workers deployed on our streets to make sure the surroundings are kept clean and sanitised. While we are safe in our homes, they come out everyday leaving their own to ensure we remain out of harm's way..."

Mahesh Babu shares pic of Telangana traffic police, thanks them

A week ago, Mahesh Babu had shared photos of Telangana traffic police and thanked them. He had tweeted on April 9, "I want to take this moment to wholeheartedly thank the Telangana police force for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. Their relentless hard work is absolutely outstanding."

Mahesh added, "Immense gratitude for safeguarding our lives and the health of our families during these most challenging times !! Saluting your selfless dedication towards our country and it's people. Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands@TelanganaCOPs @hydcitypolice #StayHomeStaySafe."

Hyderabad Traffic Police were quick in responding to Mahesh Babu and assuring to be in the frontline to fight against the deadly coronavirus. In their reply, the police had written, "Thank you @urstrulyMahesh. @hydtp in the frontline in the #IndiaFightsCoronavirus. "

The superstar has been spending time with his family members during the lockdown. He is not only reading books, but also recommending them to his followers. He captioned his daughter's photo with, "Quarantined nights !! Has its own perks Staying home is staying safe!"

Mahesh Babu apparently finished reading a book titled Sapiens last week and recommended it to his fans. The Sarileru Neekevvuru actor tweeted, "Pick of the week!! #Sapiens. Exciting, educative and eye-opening!! All in all a phenomenal read #StayHomeStaySafe."

Mahesh Babu has really been a beacon of hope, even towards the TFI workers when he offered to help them with an amount of 25 lakhs of rupees. The actor's movies have been back to back hits but the actor has also been a hit in real life and been virtuous as a person. The pan-India superstar sets an example each time!

On the work front, the actors latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru saw Mahesh Babu in a marvelous and unseen character of an Army officer. It was an ultra hit at the box office and charted remarkable numbers and crossed the 100 crore mark during its run in the cinema.