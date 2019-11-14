Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently busy shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru, tweeted an adorable video of his son Gautam and daughter Sitara on Children's Day and wished all children.

Mahesh Babu is one Telugu actor, who is known for striking a perfect balance between his professional and personal life. He tries hard to take out some time to spend with his family members and makes sure to take his wife and children for foreign trips during their summer and winter holidays. The way he manages his personal life has been an inspiration to many people across the globe. He has been a role model both on and off-screen.

The superstar often shares adorable photos and videos of his children, which have gone viral on several occasions. Mahesh Babu is back at it on Children's Day. He tweeted a video and wished his fans, "My kids...my world, they keep the child in me alive ♥ ♥ ♥ And to all the children out there...keep shining bright! #HappyChildrensDay ."

In the video, Mahesh Babu is seen with his son Gautam and daughter Sitara, who he fondly calls Sita papa. His child-like nature featured in this clip has blown the mind of his Twitter followers, who are busy circulating the footage on social media. In reply, many of them wished happy Children's Day to him.

Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for director Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is scheduled for 2020 Sankranti release. He is essaying the role of an Indian Army Major, while Rashmika Mandanna appears as his love interest in the film, being produced by AK Entertainments, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Mahesh Babu fans are desperately waiting to see trailer and songs of his most-talked-about movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. In reply to his Children's Day tweet, many requested him to release an update about the film. A fan named Yugundhar (@Yugundhar18) replied, "#SarileruNeekevvaru #MaSSMB anna waiting for movie update "