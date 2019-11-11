Superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is all set to make her debut in films as she will voice for Baby Elsa in Telugu version of Walt Disney Animation Studios' American computer-animated musical fantasy film Frozen 2.

Frozen 2 is the sequel to the 2013 film Frozen and it is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Three years after the events of the first film, Elsa starts to hear a strange sound from the north calling her. Together with her sister Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, they embark on a new journey beyond their homeland of Arendelle in order to discover the origin of Elsa's magical powers and save their kingdom.

Frozen 2, which is produced by Peter Del Vecho under the banners Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios, is scheduled for release on November 22. The makers have planned to release it in Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the same date of its original version.

Walt Disney Studios confirms news

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is set to give her voice for the character of Elsa in the Telugu version of Frozen 2. Walt Disney Studios India has confirmed the news on its Twitter page. It tweeted today, "Meet the little star of the Telugu Film Industry. Sitara Papa will be the voice for Baby Elsa in Telugu! Welcome to the Disney family, Sitara! #Frozen2 @urstrulyMahesh #NamrataShirodkar."

Mahesh Babu often shares photos of his daughter Sitara on his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages. Many of them have gone viral and created a lot of buzz on social media. Prince fans were eager to see her on big screens and some of them had even requested the actor make it possible.

Mahesh Babu's fans may not get to see his daughter Sitara on screen anytime soon, but they get to hear her sweet voice in just weeks' time. They are all thrilled to know about her voice over for Frozen 2. A fan tweeted, "First And Biggest Feat In Her Life.. #SitaraPapa.. #GhattamaNeni.. The Family Of Acchivements Ever All The Best Chitti Thalli.. ."