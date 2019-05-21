Superstar Mahesh Babu is so thrilled over the huge success of his recent release Maharshi that he has gone on another holiday trip with his family and this vacation is meant to celebrate the success of his 25th film.

Weeks before the release of Maharshi, Mahesh Babu had gone on a holiday trip to Australia with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautham and daughter Sitara. Now, the success of Maharshi has made him set out on another trip with his family before he starts shooting his upcoming movie, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to share an adorable picture featuring him with Namrata Shirodkar, Gautham and Sitara. This photo was taken at the airport before he left for the holiday trip. The superstar captioned the photo, "Off to another memorable holiday... This one is special... ♥♥ #CelebratingMaharshi."

Mahesh Babu released his landmark 25th movie Maharshi in cinema halls across the globe on May 9. The Vamshi Paidipally-directed film opened to an overwhelming response and went on to make a decent collection on the following days. The film has collected over Rs 175 crore gross at the worldwide box office in less than two weeks and earned a huge share of more than Rs 90 crore for its distributors.

Maharshi is an action drama with a beautiful message to society. Director Vamshi Paidipally has written the script for the movie, which is about a millionaire businessman, who returns to his homeland to help the poor and downtrodden farmers. Mahesh Babu has played the lead role, while Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh appeared as his love interest and close friend, respectively.

The weekend agriculture concept featured in Maharshi has not only struck a chord with the audience but also made a great impact on them. After watching the film, some people headed to their villages to engage in agricultural activities over the weekends. The photos and videos featuring these scenes have been creating a lot of ripples on social media for more than a week.