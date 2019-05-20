Mahesh Babu's Maharshi clashed with Allu Sirish's ABCD at the worldwide box office in its second weekend but managed to make a good collection. Its total gross has inched closer to Rs 170 crore in 11 days.

Having taken the box office by a storm in the first week, Maharshi clashed with Allu Sirish's ABCD, which was released in over 600 around the world on May 17. Trade experts predicted that the new release might affect its collection in the second week. The film witnessed a steep decline on its second Friday but showed growth on the following days, after the new film failed to strike a chord with the viewers.

The Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde starrer witnessed 100 per cent occupancy in many centres across the Telugu states, Bengaluru, Chennai and some other parts of India and overseas. As per early estimates, Maharshi has collected approximately Rs 15.65 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its second weekend. Its 11-day total collection has reached Rs 166.10 crore gross in the global market.

According to BA Raju, Maharshi has recovered 95.77 per cent of the investment of the distributors, who shelled out Rs 76 crore on its theatrical rights for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The PRO tweeted, "#Maharshi Nizam 11th day share - 1.33 Cr 11 days share - 25.40 Crs #Maharshi AP, Telangana 11 Days Share - 72.79 Crs."

Maharshi has already recovered the investments of the distributors in other parts of India and also earned them decent profit share in its second weekend. The movie has earned Rs 12.10 crore for its distributors, who spent Rs 14 crore on its overseas rights. The film may find it difficult to recover the remaining investments in the coming days.