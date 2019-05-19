Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office in the second weekend. It has recovered 88 per cent of its global distributors' investment in 10 days.

Having opened to robust response, Maharshi collected over Rs 150 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its eight-day-extended first weekend. But some in the film industry feared that its collection would be slowed in its second week by Allu Sirish's ABCD, which was released in the cinema halls on May 17.

As predicted, Maharshi was badly hit by ABCD on its second Friday with its collection hitting a new low on its ninth day. But the new release received mixed word of mouth, which paved a way for the Vamshi Paidipally-directed movie to rock the box office again. The film showed decent growth on its second Saturday.

Maharshi is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 9.46 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its ninth and tenth days together. With its total collection has reached Rs 159.91 crore gross in the global market in 10 days. It has become the sixth all-time highest grossing Telugu movie after Baahubali 2, Baahubali 1, Rangasthalam, Bharat Ane Nenu and Aravindha Sametha

In 10 days, Maharshi is estimated to have earned Rs 88.39 crore for its worldwide distributors, who invested Rs 100 crore on it global theatrical rights. The Mahesh Babu starrer has recovered 88.39 per cent of their investment and it is expected to return the remaining 11.61 per cent of it in the coming days.

Here are the details of its area-wise gross collections, distributors' share, theatrical rights price and recovery of their investments. All the figures are in rupees and crore.