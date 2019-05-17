Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has beaten the lifetime collections record of F2 – Fun and Frustration at the worldwide box office in the first week and become the highest grossing Telugu movie of 2019.

Maharshi was released in a large number of cinema halls across the globe on May 9, in bid to cash in on the huge hype generated by its promos and other aspects. Mahesh Babu's landmark 25th movie opened to an Earth-shattering response and collected Rs 48 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. But it failed to beat the record of his biggest opener Bharat Ane Nenu (Rs 54 crore gross).

The Vamshi Paidipally-directed movie struck a chord with most of the filmgoers, who were thrilled over its amazing concept. A strong word of mouth helped it go on strength to strength on the following days. Maharshi collected over Rs 102.45 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the four-day-extended first weekend.

As is the trend, the Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde starrer witnessed a steep decline on Monday but maintained rock-steady at the ticket counters on the following days. As per early estimates, Maharshi has collected approximately Rs 48 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the weekdays, taking its total collection to Rs 150.45 crore gross in the eight-day-extended first week.

In just eight days, Maharshi has beaten the lifetime record of Varun Tej and Venkatesh's F2 – Fun and Frustration, which was the highest grossing Telugu movie of 2019 with its total collections of Rs 127.20 crore gross. It has also shattered the record of Srimanthudu (Rs 144.55 crore gross), to be the second highest grossing movie for Mahesh Babu, after Bharat Ane Nenu (Rs 200 crore gross).

Maharshi has fetched Rs 100 crore for its producers from sale of its global theatrical rights and the movie is estimated to have earned a share of Rs 82.39 crore for its distributors in just eight days. The movie needs to collect nearly Rs 18 crore to break the even in the second week. But since it clashes with new release ABCD, it should be seen whether it will recover their investments.

Here are the details of its area-wise gross collections, distributors' share, theatrical rights price and recovery of their investments. All the figures are in rupees and crore.