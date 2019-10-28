Superstar Mahesh Babu has sent a special gift to young director Sriram Adittya on the occasion of Diwali festival. Many of his fans wondering whether the actor is teaming up with him for his next movie.

Sriram Adittya is a software engineer by profession and he worked in big MNC companies like Google and Facebook. But his passion for films forced him to quit his profession and take up scriptwriting. He made his directorial debut with Bhale Manchi Roju. Later, he directed movies like Shamantakamani and Devadas.

Despite having no big hits for his credit, Sriram Aditya got to work with leading actors like Nagarjuna and Nani in Devadas, but he failed to deliver a hit for them. It was rumoured that he would direct Mahesh Babu's nephew Galla Ashok in his debut movie, which was to be produced by Dil Raju. However, this film was stalled due to creative and budget issues. He is yet to announce his next project.

Chocolates, diyas as Diwali gifts

This young director was surprised to receive chocolates, Diyas and The Humble Co T-Shirt as Diwali gifts from Mahesh Babu. Sriram Adittya took to his Twitter page to share his excitement. Besides tweeting the photos, he wrote, "That was a really sweet gesture @urstrulyMahesh garu!! Thank you for the lovely wishes!! Wishing You, Namratha garu, Gautham and Sitara a Fantastic and a Happy Diwali too :) :)."

It is known that Mahesh Babu recently launched his own clothing line called The Humble Co. His fans are now wondering whether he offered the Diwali gifts to everyone in the industry. If he has gift only to Sriram Adittya, what could be the special reason? Is the actor teaming up with the director? Only time will answer these questions.

However, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the shooting of Anil Ravipudi's next film Sarileru Neekevvaru. He released a post on the occasion of Diwali and wished his fans, "Happy Diwali :) :) #SarileruNeekevvaru #HappyDiwali to each one of you May your life be filled with light, hope, and happiness. Have a joyful Diwali! ✨ ✨ ✨."