Superstar Mahesh Babu, who turns 44 on August 9, launched his clothing brand The Humbl Co two days before his birthday. This is his next venture months after he inaugurated AMB Multiplexes.

Mahesh Babu announced on July 29 that he is set venture in to clothing business soon. He tweeted, "Our Humbl endeavour unveils today. Thank you all for the astounding response For us, The Humbl Co. is not just clothing, it's a way of life. We welcome you all to the @thehumblco family. Stay tuned for the launch on 7th August! #theHUMBLco."

Besides, the superstar also released a behind the scenes. The Humbl Co is inspired by the larger than life persona of the actor, who is known for his values of simplicity and humility. It is an affordable, classic and offers timeless menswear for all ages.

After launching his clothing line, Mahesh Babu said, "The Humbl Co's clothing collection is an expression of my personal style and way of life. The values of simplicity and humility that I believe in, forms the core of the brand's mission statement. Through The Humbl Co., I want to cement my relationship with my fans by inspiring them to live real and stay humble."

Mahesh's brand has casual styles that are designed to be age-agnostic, making them appropriate wear for men from younger to older age groups with their smart and elevated basics. Not just age-inclusive. Its sizing is also size-inclusive running from sizes S to XXL, with two fits. Slim fit and comfort fit are the two fit options within the brand, intended to accommodate a range of body types for Indian men.

Launching an exclusive brand with Mahesh Babu is indeed a feather in their cap, with The Humbl Co. setting the stage for other celeb-based brands, this marks an exciting new shift in the e-commerce space from transactional online shopping to an engaged, influencer-led social commerce model.

Superstar Mahesh Babu has been riding high on the success of his latest, Maharishi and he is gaining immense popularity due to commercially successful films and commendable acting while enjoying a massive popularity all across.

Fans of Mahesh Babu are beyond excited as they eagerly are waiting to see their favourite superstar back in action after the thunderous success of his recent release, Maharshi. His upcoming release has piqued the interests of his fans and even we can't keep calm but wait!

Appreciation and gaining immense response for his 25th Film Maharishi, Mahesh is currently preparing for his 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru where he will essay the character of an army officer.