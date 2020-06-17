Mahesh Babu, Nikhil Siddhartha, Vishnu Manchu and many other Telugu celebs have paid tributes to Colonel B Santosh Babu, who was martyred in the conflict between India and China.

About 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. The Army said on Tuesday morning that an officer and two soldiers were killed. But in the late evening, it said that 17 others who were critically injured in the line of duty, succumbed to their injuries. One of these 20 men is from Telangana.

Colonel B Santosh Babu hailed from Suryapet in Telangana. He is survived by his wife and two young kids. His mother said that she is proud of her son's supreme sacrifice. Many people including some Telugu celebs were saddened to hear the news and they took to Twitter to pay condolences to his family.

Here are some Tollywood celebs' tributes to Colonel B Santosh Babu:

Mahesh Babu: Deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that our soldiers were martyred at #GalwanValley. Your sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in our hearts. We salute your bravery and patriotism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Jai Hind

Nikhil Siddhartha: 3 Indians including our BraveHeart Colonel B Santosh Babu from Suryapet district Telangana was Martyed in conflict at #IndiaChinaBorder Blood Is Boiling with Anger at this arrogant act from China. They will be slippered in the face. BOYCOTT CHINESE GOODS starting with tiktok

Vishnu Manchu: Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu, an Indian army officer hailing from Suryapet, Telangana who laid down his life for the nation. I salute you, your family & all our bravehearts of Galwan. Jai Jawan! #IndianArmy #SantoshBabu #Galwanvalley

Anil Sunkara: Amar Rahe Santosh Babu. Our small words can never match your biggest deeds. Seeing your sacrifice every one of us should realize how selfish we are. Salute to the real sons of mother India.

Devi Sri Prasad: My heartfelt condolences to d families of bravehearts #ColonelSantoshBabu #HavildarPalani & #SepoyOjha Bouquet My Mother cud feel d pain of their mothers Your bravery wil be remembered forever Iam honoured 2 SALUTE wit this song #IndianArmyZindabad Jai Hind

Gopi Mohan: My heartfelt condolences & Salute to brave Col.Santosh Babu & 2 soldiers who sacrificed their life in action at the Indo-China border. భారత్ చైనా సరిహద్దు ఘర్షణల్లో దేశం కోసం ప్రాణాలర్పించి అమరులైన కల్నల్ బిక్కుమల్ల సంతోష్ బాబుకు,భారతవీర జవానులకు నా జోహార్ #BraveSonsOfIndia

Sreenu Vaitla: Saluting Col.B.Santosh Babu who has been martyred yesterday and all the other Indian brave soldiers.May all your soul's rest in peace .

BA Raju: Salute to Col.Santosh Babu & other soldiers who were martyred serving the nation at #GalwanValley. Condolences to the families of brave soldiers. #IndianArmy #IndiaChinaFaceOff

Anil Ravipudi: My heart goes out to all the lost brave souls at the border #GalwanValley #BraveSonsofIndia #Saluteindianarmy

Sushanth: Salute to their bravery and ultimate sacrifice! Prayers and strength to their families #IndianArmy

Varun Tej Konidela: Saluting to the brave soldiers who were martyred at the #GalwanValley My heartfelt condolences to their families!

Tamannaah Bhatia: My heart goes out to the families of our soldiers who lost their lives fighting relentlessly for us. Om Shanti #JaiHind #IndiaChinaStandOff #IStandWithIndianArmy #GalwanValley

Kajal Aggarwal: A big salute to our Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley Om shanti my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.