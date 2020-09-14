Gopi Krishna Narravula, who has earlier worked in Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo, has completed 100 films as a line producer with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh Babu congratulated him for his landmark victory.

Gopi Krishna Narravula reportedly entered the film industry with Bazaar Rowdy in 1988 and he has completed working 100 films as a line producer/foreign shoot coordinator with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Superstar Mahesh Babu has been a part of both his first and 100th movie and he is delighted over his success.

The elated Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter account to congratulate Gopi Krishna Narravula last night. The superstar tweeted, "Glad to know that Gopi Krishna Narravula has completed his 100th film as a line producer/foreign shoot coordinator with #SarkaruVaariPaata. It all began with Bazaar Rowdy in 1988 which I was a part of..."

Mahesh Babu added, "A hard-working and dedicated member of our film fraternity. Had some wonderful memories working with him all these years. Congratulations and wish you the best always Gopi garu!!"

The boss of Haarika & Hassine Creations, who worked with him in Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo, tweeted, "Gopi Krishna Narravula garu has been an asset to our films we shoot abroad. We are glad to know that he completed 99 films as Foreign shoot coordinator/Line Producer with our #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo. All the best for your 100th film, #SarkaruVaariPaata with @urstrulyMahesh garu!"

However, Mahesh Babu announced his next movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata months after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru. But its shooting has not yet begun due to the coronavirus outbreak. Part of the story is said to be set in the backdrop of the USA and Detroit city is being considered as the prime shooting location, according to the reports.

Sources close to the film unit claim that Parasuram is set to leave for the USA to finalise the locations. The director is hoping to get visas and permission to shoot in Detroit within a month. If everything goes as per his plans, Sarkaru Vaari Paata might commence its shooting part in November.