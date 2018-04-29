Karan Johar on Saturday, April 28, hosted a lavish party for his close friend and jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor at his Mumbai residence to celebrate her birthday. Birthday girl's husband Sanjay Kapoor along with daughter Shanaya Kapoor and friends Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra were seen gathering under the same roof for the celebration.

Maheep's niece and Mohit Marwah were also present at KJo's residence and were seen having a great fun at their private get together.

Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram to post a video in which his wife Maheep Kapoor can be seen cutting the cake while Malaika, Amrita, Karan Johar and others can be seen singing the birthday song. The birthday girl can also be seen offering pieces of cake to everyone present over there.

Amrita Arora also took to her Instagram to share a selfie with her birthday darling who was seen pouting with Malaika and KJo.

The birthday celebration party happened amid Sonam Kapoor's marriage rumors that are currently doing the rounds of the tinsel town. Anil Kapoor's house on Friday was all decked up with lights which further sparked wedding preparation rumors. Karan Johar, Harshvardhan Kapoor along with Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala were spotted arriving at the Kapoor mansion.

Sonam Kapoor and her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja will be reportedly tying the knot on May 7 at her aunt Kavita Singh's (Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor's sister) heritage bungalow which is next to Shah Rukh Khan's mansion, Mannat in Bandstand.

Her mehendi ceremony will take place at her Rs 35-crore luxurious duplex apartment in Sunteck Signature Island building at Bandra Kurla Complex which spreads over 7,000 square feet. It also has a beautiful ballroom-like banquet area for the guests to enjoy the luxurious food.

Meanwhile, check out the pictures from Maheep Kapoor's birthday party here:

