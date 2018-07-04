Mahat Raghavendra is one of the most-talked-about contestants in the ongoing Bigg Boss Tamil 2. More than bouquets, he is receiving brickbats from the audience. His "love boy image" has done him no good although it is believed that the actor is a strong contestant to enter the last stage of the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

His behaviour in Bigg Boss Tamil has come under the scanner. His proximity with Yashika has raised eyebrows and earned him the tag of "love boy" among the viewers. It has also made people dig about his past and present relationships.

Whom did he date before?

By his own admission, Mahat was seeing Aadukalam actress Taapsee Pannu. They dated for two years, before deciding to separate as they felt that their relationship would not work.

There were lots of reports of Taapsee Pannu and Mahat's secret meetings. Nonetheless, the actress never claimed to be in love with the actor.

It is interesting to note that Mahat and Telugu actor Manchu Manoj were allegedly involved in a brawl at a party because of the actress.

His Present Girlfriend

Going by media reports, Mahat Raghavendra is in love with Miss India Earth 2012 Prachi Mishra. They are dating for over a year now and their relationship is said to be steady.

They met for the first time in an event in Dubai. Their initial friendship has gradually turned into love. "Theirs is a long-distance relationship — Prachi is based out of Dubai and Mahat travels to the country to be with his family when he is not shooting for his films in India. However, they make it a point to meet as often. In fact, they recently travelled to Australia for a short vacation together," a source in the know told The Times of India earlier.