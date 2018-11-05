The story of director Vamsi Paidipally's upcoming movie Maharshi has been leaked on the internet and it offers some details of the roles played by superstar Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde.

Maharshi happens to be the landmark 25th film Mahesh Babu and his fans are expecting it to be a notable movie in his career. Hence, there is a lot of curiosity about its story and the role played by the actor. The posters released by its makers and leaked on-set stills have offered some hints at his character in it. Rumour mongers gave spread some speculation on its story based on them.

The latest buzz in the media is that the official story of Maharshi has allegedly been leaked online. As per the reports, the movie is about organic farming and micro-agriculture and Mahesh Babu will be seen playing a college student and a businessman in this upcoming film, which is set to hit screens on April 5, 2019.

According to the leaked story, after completing his studies in India, Rishi leaves for the US, where he establishes himself as a rich industrialist. Later, he comes back to India along with his friends. He visits a village where he invents innovative ways of farming. It is said to have social messages, which will be similar to the lines of Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu is playing Rishi in Maharshi, while Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde appear as his friends. Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Sai Kumar, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Rao Ramesh, Pavitra Lokesh, Vennela Kishore and Srinivas Avasarala are seen in the supporting cast of the movie.

Maharshi is written and directed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by C Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri, under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. The movie will have Devi Sri Prasad's music, KU Mohanan's cinematography and KL Praveen's editing.