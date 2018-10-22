The on-location stills from Vamshi Paidipally's movie Maharshi have been allegedly leaked online and they offer some important details of superstar Mahesh Babu's role and look in his upcoming film.

Along with the film unit, Mahesh Babu recently left for the US, for reportedly shooting some important portions of Maharshi. The makers of the film tweeted on October 18, "Superstar @urstrulymahesh #Maharshi directed by @directorvamshi USA schedule begins today at New York City, USA. #MaharshiOnApril5th."

Maharshi is a landmark film in the career of Mahesh Babu, as it happens to be his 25th movie. There is a lot of hype and curiosity about it. Hence, the makers have guarded the details of this much-awaited film. But somehow a few pictures, which have been taken on the sets of the film, made its way to the internet. Those leaked photos, which are heavily circulated, are creating a lot of buzz on social media.

Many film-goers are impressed with Mahesh Babu's look in Maharshi. A Mahesh Babu fan named Chenna (@chenna_prince) tweeted, "Mass + Class Thank you @directorvamshi Sir Overseas Non Bahubali #BharatAneNenu Ni Maname Kodutunnam "

Meanwhile, a buzz in the social media is that Mahesh Babu is seen as a hotel manager. A Twitter page with the name Lab Reports‏ (@Inside_Infos), which is known for leaking important information of Telugu films, tweeted, "Mahesh playing the role of hotel manager in usa #Maharshi (sic)."

On the other hand, the makers of Maharshi, who are shocked by this, have requested fans not to circulate the leaked pics. They tweeted, "Dear fans of Superstar Mahesh Babu, Please don't circulate #Maharshi leaked photos. We trying to give you the best. Experience the best not piracy or leaked. Be the real Superstar fan. We are promising you not less than a blockbuster landmark film. #MaharshiOnApril5th."