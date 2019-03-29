The first song Choti Choti Baatein from Maharshi is getting negative reviews from some Mahesh Babu's fans, who are upset with its routine music and have asked Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) to change his voice for this track.

Maharshi is one of the highly anticipated Telugu movies of 2019 and all the fans of Mahesh Babu were eagerly waiting to listen to the songs of the film. After seeing this huge demand, Aditya Music, which has acquired its music rights, released its first song Choti Choti Baatein on its YouTube channel on Friday, March 29. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music and crooned this track, while Shree Mani wrote the lyrics for it.

Choti Choti Baatein is a beautiful melodious song that is about friendship. This song has impressed many film-goers, who took to social media to talk about the friendship of Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde in Maharshi. The song has definitely doubled the expectations from the movie.

But a few fans of superstar Mahesh Babu are disappointed with the song Choti Choti Baatein. They feel that Devi Sri Prasad's music is routine and lacks freshness. On top of it, he has spoiled it even further with his vocals. They took to Twitter to request the music director to change his voice for this track. Here are some of their comments posted on Twitter.

Gunda Narasimhareddy‏ @gundanarasimha

Please change the voice sir @ThisIsDSP i like the song but your voice is not apt. #ChotiChotiBaatein @directorvamshi @urstrulyMahesh #Maharshi #SSMB25

TheNightKing‏ @iAkashRathod

Mediocre #ChotiChotiBaatein with routine stuff. Might be good when visual is out#Maharshi

Never_ask_about_me‏ @Balupbr

#ChotiChotiBaatein #ChotiChotiBaateinSong #MaharshiFirstSingleToday Song routine music again... please change DSP ..mee voice ey na eppuduu

Raकेష్‏ @SuperStarMB_Fan

#ChotiChotiBaatein Music Lyrics DSP voice

Proud DHFM‏ @proud_dhfm

Second charanam starting lo flute tho enti ra try chesav?? @ThisIsDSP Teaser lo music lo tappa inkem ledhu #ChotiChotiBaatein Totally disappointed ☹️

Watch the official lyrical video of Maharshi first Song Choti Choti Baatein here: