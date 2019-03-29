The makers of Vamshi Paidipally's Maharshi are set to release the first single Choti Choti Baatein on Friday. This song is going to be all about superstar Mahesh Babu and Allari Naresh's friendship.

Maharshi is the landmark 25th movie of Mahesh Babu, whose fans are expected everything from it to be big and special in his career. The makers have released the first look of the actor, which has struck a chord with them and doubled their curiosity. They are now eagerly waiting for the release of its soundtracks online.

Director Vamshi Paidipally confirmed that the first single of Maharshi will be released on Friday morning. He tweeted, "#ChotiChotiBaatein The Journey of Freindship with Superstar @urstrulyMahesh @hegdepooja & @allarinaresh begins tomorrow at 9:09 a.m. Every Freindship has a Story.. Cherish & Celebrate your Story with this song.. A @ThisIsDSP Musical.. @KUMohanan1 @ShreeLyricist #Maharshi."

Devi Sri Prasad, who has composed music for Maharshi, retweeted Vamshi Paidipally's post and confirmed that it is going to be a melodious number. The music director tweeted, "A Sweet Melodious Song coming your Way.. #chotichotibaatein #MAHARSHI1stSINGLEonMARCH29th Hope U wil all Love it !! ❤️."

Maharshi is touted to be a romantic action drama film, written Vamsi Paidipally. According to the leaked report, Allari Naresh is a childhood friend of Mahesh Babu in the story of Maharshi and his death leaves an impact on the latter that changes his life and he decides to bring changes in the society. This is for the first time Naresh has teamed up with Mahesh Babu and is all thrilled about the movie.

Allari Naresh also tweeted, "Follow us @urstrulyMahesh @hegdepooja and I on our journey of friendship......and your journey of friendship - through us with #ChotiChotiBaatein from #Maharishi tomorrow at 9.09am. A @ThisIsDSP musical, helmed by @directorvamshi . @KUMohanan1 @ShreeLyricist."

Harish Shankar, who is a close friend of director Vamshi Paidipally, has apparently listened to Choti Choti Baatein from Maharshi. He claimed that the first song is going to be a chartbuster track. He tweeted, "Trust me guys one of the best compositions of @ThisIsDSP and I can say a chart buster is on the way."