Actress Pooja Hegde, who is currently busy with the shooting of Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, is said to be quoting more money as remuneration than Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who made her debut with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005, has played the female lead in nearly 50 movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages and cameo roles in over 10 movies. She has several hits to her credit and Baahubali: The Beginning is blockbuster among them.

But Tamannaah Bhatia's career graph was going due to back-to-back duds at the box office. These failures took a toll on her income and forced her reducer remuneration up to Rs 55 lakh. Thanks to her recent release F2 – Fun and Frustration, which has become a blockbuster and brought back her fallen glory. Following this huge, the actress is said to have hiked her salary and started quoting Rs 1 crore for a movie.

Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, who made her debut with Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha in 2016, has featured in 11 movies in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and F2 – Fun and Frustration is the only notable hit in her career. She used to quote more than Rs 70 lakh earlier, but a series of flops brought her salary to less than Rs 20 lakh. Following her latest success, she is now said to be demanding more than Rs 20 lakh.

Pooja Hegde, who made her acting debut with the movie Mugamoodi in 2012, has starred eight films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, but she does not have notable hit except Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava. However, she has been roped into female lead opposite superstar Mahesh Babu in Maharshi. She demanded Rs 1.50 crore for this film and it is said to be a huge remuneration for an upcoming actress of her stature.