Director Vamsi Paidipally of Maharshi fame has reportedly teamed up with stylish star Allu Arjun's father, producer Allu Aravind after superstar Mahesh Babu rejected his script.

Vamsi Paidipally teamed up with Mahesh Babu for his 25th movie titled Maharshi, which was a big hit at the box office. Post this success, the actor announced that he would work with the director in another movie. While Vamsi began penning the story for it, Prince went ahead with the shooting of his next film titled Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released on January 10, 2020, and became hit at the box office.

Meanwhile, Vamsi Paidipally finished the scripting work and narrated it to Mahesh Babu hoping that it would be his 27th movie. But the actor was reportedly not happy with it and asked the director to rework on the story. He announced to work with director Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame in his 27th film titled Sarkari Vaari Paata, which had its digital launch on May 31 on his father Krishna's birthday.

A day after its launch we get to hear that Vamsi Paidipally has joined hands with Allu Aravind to make two web series. He is said to be looking after the production of them. He is also said to be directing one of them. Both of these web series will be released on the producer's popular OTT platform AHA.

It is known that besides producing and presenting movies, Allu Aravind is also focusing on growth of AHA. The buzz is that the producer is teaming up with many directors to produce digital content for his OTT platform in the coming days. He is said to be currently in talks with a few directors, who have interesting stories, which are suitable for online platforms.

Vamsi Paidipally has earlier worked with stylish star Allu Arjun in Yevadu, which had an interesting script and become hit with the audience. The director has had a good rapport with his father Allu Aravind, who believes him for his directorial and scripting skills.