Mark your date. The release date of the first single from Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Maharshi has been announced. Well, the Telugu track will be launched online next Friday, 29 March.

The news was formally announced by music director Devi Sri Prasad as he wrote, "So..4 all those waiting 4 d updates of #MAHARSHI .. 1st SINGLE is on 29th MARCH !! #MAHARSHI1stSINGLEonMARCH29th. [sic]"

However, more than the announcement, it is the short clip that the musician has attached to the post has caught the viewers' attention. In the clip Mahesh Babu's daughter 7-year old Sitara and director Vamsi Paidipally's daughter Aadhya are dancing and also teaching him how to dance.

The fans have fallen in love with the cute video and in a matter of just two hours the clip has garnered over 32,000 views on his Instagram account. His followers have showered a lot of good words about the song as well as the little girls' dancing moves.

Coming back to the single from the Mahesh Babu-starrer, the release of the first song will officially kick-start the film's promotions. The makers have plans to unveil the audio in the third week of April and a few more songs are expected to be launched in the weeks to come before the release of the complete audio from the Devi Sri Prasad-composed Telugu movie.

The Telugu movie has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead with Meenakshi Dixit and Sonal Chauhan doing key roles. Allari Naresh has enacted an important character, while Jagapathi Babu, Sai Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Vennela Kishore, Pavitra Lokesh and host of other supporting artistes are part of the cast.

Maharshi has KU Mohanan's cinematography and Praveen KL's editing. Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri have jointly produced the flick.