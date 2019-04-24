The makers of Maharshi have released the lyrical video of its fourth song Padara Padara on YouTube and it is expected to talking of speak about superstar Mahesh Babu's new farming methods in the film.

The producers have already released three songs from Maharshi and they have received wonderful response from the audience. These three lyrical videos have together registered around 20 million views on YouTube alone. As the film nears its release date, all eyes are now set on the release of its next soundtrack. The director revealed its fourth song Padara Padara would hit the net on Wednesday.

Vamshi Paidipally tweeted, "#PadaraPadara tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. Thank You @Shankar_Live Sir for Your words.. Your voice made this Song much more Inspiring..A Grt Composition by @ThisIsDSP & Amazing lyrics by @ShreeLyricist. Superstar @urstrulyMahesh #Maharshi4thSingle #Maharshi."

The makers have released some photos from the song of Maharshi, which show Mahesh Babu busy with farming activities, which has raised a lot of curious among the viewers, who feel that it may talk about farming methods. Vamshi also released a video who shows Shankar Mahadevan talking about the song, which he describes as most amazing Telugu song. His words have doubled the music lovers' expectations.

In this video, Shankar is seen saying, "I got an opportunity to sing a song called Bollywood Balarajudu for superstar Mahesh Babu's first film Rajakumarudu. And now it is a historical moment. When we are all celebrating his 25th film Maharshi, I again got an opportunity to sing a song for it. I think it's one of most amazing songs in Telugu and it is composed by my dear friend Devi Sri Prasad and written by Srimani."

Shankar Mahadevan adds, "The song is called Padara Padara, which is such an inspirational, strong and emotional song. I really feel previleged to get an opportunity to sing this one, because this one is very difficult and moving song and it is most imporant song in the film. I would like to congratulate director Vamsi and wish him for this historical film, the most expected film, which is releasing in May."