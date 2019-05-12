Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has shown further growth in its business at the USA box office on Saturday. With this, the film has finally crossed $1 million mark in the country in three days.

Mahesh Babu has a huge fanbase in the USA. There was a lot of hype for Maharshi, as it is his 25th film. The distributors released it in 260 locations across the country in a bid to cash in on Mahesh mania. They also held 2,500 premiere shows there on Wednesday. It is the highest number of any Indian movie. Hence, it was expected to cross $1 million mark in premieres and first day together.

The Vamshi Paidipally-directed film opened to good response in the premiere shows but showed a steep decline on Thursday. Maharshi collected $693,098 at the USA box office in preview shows and the first day. It failed to beat the records of Mahesh Babu's previous films like Bharat Ane Nenu ($1.4 million), Srimanthudu ($1.11 million) Spyder ($1.14 million) Aagadu ($928,000) and Brahmotsavam ($810,000).

Maharshi showed decent growth on Friday and collected $232,325 at the US box office, taking its two day total to $925,423. The movie once again failed to cross $1 million mark on its second day, as it fell short of $74,577. The film was expected to fetch big numbers on Saturday, as it is the trend for any Telugu film in the country.

As predicted, the Mahesh Babu starrer has shown a decent jump on Saturday and surpassed $1 million mark. Its final numbers are yet to be released. But if we are to go by the early trends, Maharshi has collected $256,685 from 203 locations till 11 PM EST at the US box office on its third day, taking the gross total to $1,182,108. Its three day total will go up when its final numbers of Saturday are released.

Maharshi has beaten the lifetime collection record of Brahmotsavam and become the seventh highest grossing movie of Mahesh Babu at the USA box office in just three days. The movie is expected to land in the third rank, by the end of its first week in the country.

Here is the list of Mahesh Babu's highest grossing movies at the USA box office. This list includes his movies that have crossed $1 million mark in the country. All the numbers are in dollar and million.