Over the past decade, Maharashtra has faced a significant challenge, with over one crore investors being defrauded of Rs 22,552 crore in various investment schemes, excluding Mumbai. This alarming statistic was revealed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also serves as the state's Home Minister. The issue highlights the growing threat of cyber and digital crimes in the region, which have become increasingly sophisticated and widespread.

According to the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police, 2.71 lakh investors were defrauded of Rs 2,95,451 crore over the last ten years. From 2016 to May 2025, approximately 46,321 cybercrime offences were registered, leading to losses amounting to Rs 11,033.97 crore. These figures paint a grim picture of the financial landscape in Maharashtra, where cybercriminals have exploited technological advancements to perpetrate large-scale fraud.

In 2024 alone, the Maharashtra National Cyber Crime Reporting portal received 58,157 complaints of investor fraud, totaling Rs 1,187.46 crore. The cities of Mumbai, Pune, and Thane were particularly affected, with 31,583, 13,971, and 12,582 complaints respectively. By 2025, the portal had already registered 540 complaints, indicating a persistent threat. To combat this menace, the Maharashtra government has taken several proactive measures.

Chief Minister Fadnavis announced the establishment of 50 cyber police stations across the state, equipped with modern software and hardware to facilitate speedy investigations. Additionally, a Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has been set up within the Mumbai Police Commissionerate, with similar units established in other jurisdictions to alert citizens about fraudulent schemes.

The government has also invested in training police officers and constables to detect cybercrimes effectively. A modern lab has been established to support these efforts, and a massive awareness campaign is underway to educate citizens, students, teachers, and administrative staff about the dangers of cyber and digital crimes. Social media and the internet are being leveraged to urge citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

