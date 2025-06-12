'Forests to be protected', CM Fadnavis says development in Gadchiroli to continue

Amid the Maharashtra government's ambitious plan to develop Gadchiroli as the next steel city of India, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that forests will be protected and only essential tree cutting will be undertaken with rigorous environmental regulation while carrying out the mining development.

In his post on X, CM Fadnavis said, "There has been considerable discussion and concern regarding the Surjagad iron ore project in Gadchiroli. It is important to clarify the facts and address the misinformation currently being circulated in the media. No permission has been granted for simultaneous or uncontrolled tree cutting related to this project. The approach being followed is phased, responsible, and environmentally conscious. Only essential tree cutting will be undertaken, subject to rigorous environmental regulation and oversight. The widely circulated claim that '1 lakh trees will be cut' is baseless, exaggerated, and misleading."

"To ensure ecological balance, Lloyd company will plant 11 lakh trees as part of their obligations. The State Government is committed to planting 1 crore trees in Gadchiroli to strengthen the region's green cover. Eco-restoration and compensatory afforestation will be carried out locally, and the entire cost will be borne by the Lloyd company. The Central Government has granted in-principle approval for using 937.077 hectares of forest land for scientific exploration and systematic mineral recovery — to be carried out strictly in 3 phases. Each phase will move forward only upon successful implementation and review of the previous one," said the Chief Minister.

He said that the phased execution plan has been firmed up, comprising Phase 1: 500 hectares (300 hectares for infrastructure, 200 hectares for tailing yard), Phase 2: 200 hectares - only after satisfactory completion of Phase 1 and Phase 3: 237 hectares - subject to final review and clearance.

"Tree cutting will be allowed only where absolutely unavoidable, with strict adherence to the principle of minimum deforestation. This project aims to bring development, employment, and infrastructure to one of Maharashtra's most aspirational districts, without compromising ecological integrity. Forest conservation and local growth will go hand in hand," he added.

He further stated that clarity and transparency must lead the way, "not confusion or misinformation".

CM Fadnavis during Gadchiroli visit last week said, "The district is on top priority list on development agenda and I have directed all government departments to give priority and carry out development works. I have consciously taken up the post of Guardian Minister here so that the issues of Gadchiroli should come directly to me. I have taken note of all the issues raised by the people's representatives and others, and the policy decisions that need to be taken will be taken accordingly."

He further stated that the government proposes to ensure security, boost development, industries and employment generation in Gadchiroli while keeping its original character of "jal, jameen, jungle (water, land, forest)".

(With inputs from IANS)