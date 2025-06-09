Mumbai local train accident: Death toll rises to four, nine injured

The death toll from the tragic incident during Monday morning's rush hour in Maharashtra's Thane has risen to four, officials reported, adding that 13 passengers fell from a moving local train between Mumbra and Diva stations.

Nine injured individuals were admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa. These passengers were travelling from Kasara to CSTM, as stated in the release issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation.

#Mumbai: Reacting to the Mumbra rail mishap, Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Railway Minister, calling him a “reel mantri,” and demanded accountability for repeated accidents and failure to resign.#localtrain #MumbaiTrainAccident #LocalTrainAccident #MumbaiNews pic.twitter.com/JqRf9w9eUQ — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) June 9, 2025

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation press release, the four deceased include Ketan Dilip Saroj (23), residing at Tanaji Nagar, Ulhasnagar; Rahul Santosh Gupta; Vicky Babasaheb Mukherjee (34), a Railway Police employee; and an unidentified person.

Those injured in the accident are: Shiva Gawli (23), shifted from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital to Jupiter Hospital as his condition is critical; Aadesh Bhoir (26), resident of Adhgaon, Kasara, his condition is stable and is undergoing treatment at Shivaji Maharaj Hospital; Rihan Sheikh (26), resident of Bhiwandi. His condition is stable, and he is undergoing treatment at Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. Anil More (40), his condition is critical, and he has been sent to Jupiter Hospital for treatment. Tushar Bhagat (22), his condition is stable, and he is undergoing treatment at Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. Manish Saroj (26) from Diva Sabegaon. His condition is stable, and he is undergoing treatment at Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. Machhindra Gotarne (39), a resident of Vashind, his condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment at Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.

Of the injured, two women have also been admitted to the hospital. They are: Sneha Dhonde (21), a resident of Titwala. Her condition is stable, and she is undergoing treatment at Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Priyanka Bhatia (26), residing in Shahad, Kalyan. She is in stable condition and is undergoing treatment at Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.

An eyewitness said, "Due to the huge crowd in the local, some passengers were hanging from the doors of the coach. At the same time, the Pushpak Express going to Lucknow was passing alongside the local. The passengers standing at the door of the local fell after being hit by the Pushpak Express."

Seeing the passengers falling from the train, some people informed the RPF about the incident. After that, the injured passengers were taken to a hospital in Kalwa. A Diwa resident said, "They came to know about the accident after some videos surfaced on social media. In these videos, passengers were seen falling from the local train. These passengers were lifted from the track and brought to the platform. They had suffered serious injuries and their clothes were torn."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the incident where passengers fell from a local train between Diva and Mumbra stations, resulting in some fatalities, is extremely unfortunate. "I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families. We share their grief. The injured have been immediately admitted to Shivaji Hospital and Thane General Hospital, where they are receiving treatment. The local administration is coordinating efforts. I pray to God that the injured recover quickly. The railway department has initiated an inquiry into what exactly caused this incident," he said in his reaction.

Tragic scenes from Mumbai local: 5 passengers dead after falling off an overcrowded train. Morning office rush turned fatal as people clung to doors due to no space inside. Heart-wrenching videos show victims being rescued from tracks.



But don’t blame @AshwiniVaishnaw for… https://t.co/hCu0LEIzSM pic.twitter.com/Y8KXwYCgGi — Mahua Moitra Fans (@MahuaMoitraFans) June 9, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said an investigation has been initiated by the railway authorities, and the exact cause of this unfortunate incident will soon come to light. "I am deeply distressed by the horrific accident that occurred near Mumbra railway station this morning. This is an extremely tragic incident. Thousands of passengers travel on this route every morning. I share in the grief of the families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the hospitals in Thane and Kalwa to provide immediate and proper treatment to the injured, and I have personally spoken to the doctors as well."

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the incident is unfortunate, adding that there is an urgent need to seriously look into the security of passengers travelling from the Mumbai suburban trains. He hoped that the railway administration would soon pay attention to this and take the necessary steps.

#MumbaiTrainAccident

Over crowding of trains is a chronic problem no government could bring relief to commuters till date pic.twitter.com/3dMe4pAJhO — Saeed Hameed (@urdujournosaeed) June 9, 2025

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said the administration should find out the reason behind this accident. "It appears that the incident happened due to the crowd. Did anyone push the passengers? It is necessary to get information about this."

Former Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Rajan Vichare said, "Local trains on the Mumbai to Kalyan route are now in short supply. People have to travel at the risk of their lives. There is a large crowd on the local trains. Therefore, the frequency of local trains should be increased."

NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule offered her condolences and urged the railway administration to do a proper crowd management to avoid further damage.

"There was no ambulance outside the railway station when the accident happened. The condition of the Mumbai local trains is very bad. Passengers are still not getting good facilities. There is a huge crowd in the local trains, people stand outside the doors and travel. When the train is late, the crowd increases greatly at the railway stations. At this time, many people risk their lives to board the local trains," said NCP(SP) leader Vidya Chavan, who held the railway administration responsible for the accident.

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "This tragic accident is a grim reminder of the complete insensitivity of the Maharashtra government towards chronic overcrowding and safety challenges on the Mumbai Suburban Rail network."

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya said the incident in Mumbra Kalwa is unfortunate. He further stated, "We could not increase the transport system at the speed at which the population in the Thane to Dombivli area increased. That is what the Devendra Fadnavis government has focused on more than the work of the metro. Efforts are underway to increase the capacity of alternative roads, and at the same time, bypassing Thane. At such a time, the only request is that the passengers should follow the discipline."

The Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party leader, Vijay Wadettiwar, slammed the Mahayuti government, saying that due to the derailed triple-engine government, Mumbaikars face daily hardships. He demanded that the railway minister take responsibility and resign.

"The horrific accident that occurred today in Mumbai's local trains, considered the lifeline of the city, is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. The number of people travelling by Mumbai local trains is massive. As a result, millions of passengers have to travel daily, hanging on to their lives...The crowd management of Mumbai's passengers cannot be handled; extra trains are not run during peak hours, additional lines are not laid there, and when trains are delayed, the crowd increases even more. Instead of addressing these issues of Mumbai locals, the Railway Minister is busy making reels," he said.

He further added, "Ordinary Mumbaikars travel by local trains, hanging on for their lives, to earn a livelihood. This local train journey has now become a threat to Mumbaikars' lives. We demand that the Railway Minister take responsibility and resign. The MahaYuti government should now at least follow up with the Central government regarding the issues of Mumbai's local trains."