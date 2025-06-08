Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is grabbing headlines for both the right and wrong reasons.

Ever since news broke that she turned down Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Prabhas-starrer Spirit—allegedly due to her unwillingness to work beyond 8 hours, her demand for profit sharing, and a reported fee of Rs 10 crores.

After being replaced by Triptii Dimri in Spirit, Deepika has reportedly also been dropped from Kalki 2.

Amid these developments, conversations across the film industry have intensified around topics like work schedules, working hours for new mothers, pay parity, and more. Many celebrities have weighed in on Deepika's demand for an 8-hour workday.

Joining the bandwagon, Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani also shared his opinion on the ongoing chatter. In a recent interview with India Today, he was asked about Deepika being dropped from Spirit. Tarun appeared supportive, saying that there are always ways to accommodate shorter working hours.

This didn't go down well with social media users, as they thought that he was speaking in support of Deepika's desire for an 8-hour work day. But the internet soon got irriated with him for comparing looking after a dog to a baby

One Redditor commented, "Is he comparing spending time with his dog with Deepika's newborn baby?"

Another wrote, "Male Mira Kapoor. Babies are puppies."

Another wrote, "Men: oh taking care of a kid is just like a pet be away from them even if you're missing them, don't worry about breastfeeding or any of your own maternal instincts. Also men: women should be at home and take care of their kids and clean the house what's wrong with these career-oriented women."

The next one wrote, "He's trying to become another manchild.. answer is very kidish."

Another thought the director's statement wasn't supportive at all and was instead a dig at Deepika, "This guy comparing dogs with babies clearly doesn't understand the difference between want and need ... anyway..it's obviously a dig at her.."

Meanwhile, putting an end to the controversy and speculation, Deepika has landed a major role in director Atlee's upcoming film opposite Allu Arjun. On Saturday, the makers shared an announcement video showing Deepika performing high-octane action stunts, with Atlee seen guiding and instructing her.