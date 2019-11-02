A suspicious hand grenade-like an object was found in the premises of Maharashtra's Pune railway station by a cleaner on Friday. The railway police informed the local police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad for the same after which the operation was further carried out. According to officials, the object was taken to the RPF ground where it was neutralised and sent to the forensic lab for further tests.

The police said, "We got a call at 12 noon after which the area was evacuated and the BDDS was deployed. We have intimated defence establishments in the vicinity to see if they can provide further information on the grenade-like object." The whole process was carried out in a subtle manner so as to not create chaos and fear among the passengers.

According to reports, Santosh Babde, Railway Protection Force's Assitant Senior Inspector, said, "A labourer working in the railway station premises was the first one to spot the object and it was good that he gave us a heads up before taking any step or creating the hustle among the commuters. We immediately rushed to the spot to confirm if it was actually the case or a mere rumour."

He further added, "After spotting the hand grenade we immediately vacated the entire parking space and covered the area. We further called the bomb squad and handed over the operation to them. The case is now being followed up by the officials of Bund Garden Police Station and will have better details about the same." As of now, the police does not any further lead about the situation as there was no CCTV surveillance at the platform where the object was found.