At least two people have been injured after a low-intensity blast at Hubli railway station in Karnataka on Monday.

The minor explosion took place at platform No 1 of the railway station. Police have reached the spot and are probing over the cause of the explosion. The injured has been shifted to a nearby hospital and is being treated there.

A preliminary investigation into the incident indicated that the explosion took place from a box that was carried by an unidentified person.

