In a significant development, the Maharashtra Legislature complex, Vidhan Bhavan, witnessed a dramatic scuffle that led to the arrest of two individuals. The incident, which unfolded within the premises of the Maharashtra Assembly, has raised serious concerns about the security of legislators and the decorum of the legislative environment.

The clash involved supporters of two prominent political figures: BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP(SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad. The altercation took place in the Vidhan Bhavan lobby while legislative proceedings were ongoing in both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature.

The Mumbai Marine Drive Police Station acted swiftly, arresting Nitin Deshmukh and Rishikesh Takle, who are reported to be supporters of the respective MLAs. Deshmukh is aligned with the NCP(SP), while Takle supports the BJP. Both individuals were scheduled to be presented in a local court later that day.

The incident has sparked a wave of concern among legislators, with Awhad, another NCP(SP) legislator Rohit Pawar, and BJP member Sanjay Upadhyay raising the issue in the Assembly. They expressed serious concerns over the security of MLAs within the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

The clash was not an isolated incident; it followed a heated altercation between Padalkar and Awhad outside the Vidhan Bhavan just a day prior. Awhad, addressing the Assembly, recounted the threats he had received, alleging that BJP workers had targeted him.

"They were here to target me. But since I had gone out of the House after my speech in the Assembly, they found my party workers and thrashed them," Awhad stated.

Security Concerns and Legislative Response

The situation escalated when Awhad claimed that the individuals involved in the scuffle were not mere political workers but "goons" who had come with the intent to harm him. "If you are going to allow goons into the Assembly, our people are not safe. I have posted about this on X. I was subjected to obscene criticism. After speaking in the House, when I came out to get some fresh air, I was directly attacked. Those goons had come to kill me," he alleged. In response to the incident, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has demanded a detailed report and assured that stern action will be taken.

"Ensuring security in Vidhan Bhavan is my responsibility. It will be done. Legislators should not worry about their security," Narwekar stated. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a secure environment for all MLAs and directed that a comprehensive report be submitted to him. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the incident, highlighting the need for strict action to uphold the dignity and safety of the legislative environment. "The Assembly Speaker and the Chairman should take a serious note of it. I have requested them to take a strict action. This is not worthy to the culture of the State Legislature," Fadnavis remarked.

Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena-UBT President Uddhav Thackeray echoed these sentiments, demanding stringent measures against those involved. "Those are not political workers, but goons. Is this what we have reduced to?" Thackeray questioned. The incident has prompted discussions at the highest levels, with Padalkar being called by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule following a meeting between an NCP-SP delegation led by Awhad and senior MLA Jayant Patil with Chief Minister Fadnavis.