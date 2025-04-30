The Maharashtra government has appointed Deven Bharti, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as the new police commissioner of Mumbai.

Deven Bharti's career has been marked by a series of important postings, each of which has contributed to his comprehensive understanding of the law enforcement landscape in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

In 2023, Bharti was appointed as the special commissioner of police, Mumbai, by the state government. This was a historic moment for the Mumbai Police, as it was the first time such a position had been created.

Bharti's tenure and achievements

Prior to this, Bharti served as one of the longest-serving joint commissioners of police (law and order) in Mumbai. This role, which is crucial in overseeing all police stations in the city, allowed Bharti to gain a deep understanding of the city's law and order situation. His tenure in this role was marked by his ability to effectively manage the city's police force and ensure the smooth functioning of the city's police stations.

In addition to these roles, Bharti has also held several other important positions. He served as the additional commissioner of police (crime branch), where he was responsible for overseeing the investigation of major crimes in the city. He also headed the Maharashtra State Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), a role that required him to coordinate efforts to prevent and respond to terrorist activities in the state.

Bharti's career has been marked by his involvement in the investigation of several major crimes in the city. Notably, he was part of the team that probed the 26/11 terror attacks, one of the most devastating terrorist attacks in the history of the city.