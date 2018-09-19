A teenage girl was allegedly raped when she went out to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh at a pandal in Dahanu, Maharashtra on Monday, September 17.

The incident took place when the 13-year-old girl had gone out along with her friends at Ganesh pandal which was arranged in Agar village in Dahanu area, Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Kumar Katkar said.

The 24-year-old accused, who is said to be the pandal contractor, managed to lure the minor girl and later took her away and allegedly raped her.

Later, when the girl informed her parents about the incident, they lodged a complaint against the accused at Dahanu police station, Hemant said.

The accused fled the spot after raping the minor and is still at large.

Police have registered a case against him under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Hemant added.

[With inputs from PTI]