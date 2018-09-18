A 16-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped by four classmates at a Dehradun boarding school on August 14, police said on Monday, September 17.

The case came to light a month later after Dehradun's senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nivedita Kureti was tipped-off about the alleged rape and has now ordered an investigation.

The four, all aged 17, have been taken into custody for the alleged gang-rape.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the school's director, principal, administration officer, his wife and hostel caretaker were also arrested for alleged destruction of evidence. A gang-rape and destruction of evidence case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The incident happened on August 14... the girl was raped by the four boys studying in the same residential school. SSP, Dehradun, Nivedita Kureti, got a tip-off about the incident and ordered us to investigate the matter... the charges were found to be true," said station house officer Naresh Rathod.

Rathod said the investigation found that the arrested school officials were aware of the incident. He added that further details would be known after the police receive the girl's medical examination report.

"She is from outside the state. The arrested boys will be presented before a juvenile court on Tuesday, September 18, while the school officials will also be presented before a court on the same day."