Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati made a fantastic collection at the US box-office in the premiere shows and beat the record of Naa Peru Surya to become the fourth biggest Tollywood opener of 2018 in the country.

Mahanati is one of the most-hyped summer releases of the Telugu film industry in 2018 because it is a biopic of the legendary actress Savitri. The hype helped the movie to get a decent price for its overseas theatrical rights and the distributors booked over 150 screens for its release in the US alone. The film registered good advance booking for its premiere shows on Tuesday.

Read: Mahanati review | Rajamouli's revew

Nirvana Cinemas, which acquired its international theatrical rights, tweeted the US schedule list of Mahanati almost 10 days in advance. The distributors also wrote, "#Mahanati USA Theater List.There are some fun facts about Legendary Savitri Garu hidden in each state list. Click each state to know more about Savitri. It's never been so entertaining to see the theater list for each state. #DidYouKnowSavitri?"

Mahanati opened to superb response and collected $303,456 at the US box office in the premiere shows and its per-screen average stands at $2,122. The movie has beaten the record of Naa Peru Surya, which collected $214,000 in preview shows in the country. The film has become the third biggest opener after Agnyaathavaasi, Bharat Ane Nenu and Rangasthalam.

Idlebrain Jeevi, an observer of the Telugu film industry tweeted, "#Mahanati collects $303,456 from 143 USA locations with per location average of $2,122. 4th biggest premiere number for Telugu film in USA this year after #Agnyathavasi, #BharathAneNenu & #Rangasthalam "

Mahanati has struck a chord with the US audience. They are impressed with Naga Ashwini's amazing script and direction and Keerthy Suresh's performance. A strong word of mouth is expected to boost its collection at the box office over the weekend. This film is set to become another big hit in the country.