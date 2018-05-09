Telugu movie Mahanati has received rave reviews from SS Rajamouli and Raghavendra Rao and a host of other celebs, who could not stop lauding director Naga Ashwin, Keerthy Suresh and other actors.

Mahanati is one of most-talked-about Telugu movies and the huge hype was due to various reasons. Firstly, it is a biopic on the life of legendary southern actress Savitri. Secondly, it features an ensemble cast. Thirdly, it marks the comeback of noted producer Ashwini Dutt.

These aspects made not just audience but also many celebs wait with bated breath for its release. Some celebs kept aside their film activities to watch Mahanati on the first day, first show. Soon after watching it, they took to Twitter to share their review of the movie. They praised Naga Ashwin's script and direction and the Keerthy Suresh's performance as actress Savitri.

SS Rajamouli: @KeerthyOfficial's potrayal of Savitri garu is one of the finest performances I've ever seen. It is not just imitating. She brought the legendry actress back to life. @dulQuer is absolutely fantastic. I am his fan now. Congratulations Nag Ashwin and Swapna. Your belief, persistence and determination are remarkable. #Mahanati

Lakshmi Manchu: Executing the life of a wonderful human & actress in a beautiful way is a challenge & y'all did best! Congratultions team #Mahanati! Special shout out to Swapna & Priyanka Dutt! May women continue to rule. @KeerthyOfficial @Samanthaprabhu2 @TheDeverakonda @dulQuer @themohanbabu

Maruthi Dasari: Watching #Mahanati , Director Naga Ashwin takes me into Savitri gari era, what a film @KeerthyOfficial is blessed to do this role, she just lived in it, @chay_akkineni as ANR garu superb, congratulations Swapna garu & team it's another experience

Vijay Deverakonda: Watched #Mahanati Last night. What a life Savitri Garu had. And To Nag Ashwin and the team - take a bow. @KeerthyOfficial vere level killing - @Samanthaprabhu2 & @dulQuer super proud of your choices and my admiration! Cinema super hit - super hit kante oka super experience.

Sampath Nandi: Savitri garu is a stalwart of Telugu Cinema and her biopic #Mahanati should be watched by one & all to get to know her greatness. Kudos to @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema and to entire team. All the best!

SS Karthikeya: #Mahanti - What a journey! THANK YOU #NagAshwin @VyjayanthiFilms and @SwapnaCinema for bringing back Savitri Garu back to life! And THANK YOU to entire cast for supporting this and giving such FINE performances. #SavitriKiChaavuLedu

Atlee: #Mahanathi classic ,emotional inspirational bio epic of savithri Amma @KeerthyOfficial brought back the legendary actress hats off espl Mayabazar dance @Samanthaprabhu2 Thambi u rocked , congrats to whole team & Spl Thx to @VyjayanthiFilms for this unforgettable classic ...