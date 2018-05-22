Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati has earned a 'blockbuster' status at the box office. The movie has made an impressive business despite being a woman-centric project.

By the end of 12 days, Mahanati with its Tamil version Nadigaiyar Thilagam has earned Rs 55 crore at the worldwide box office. The global distributors' share stands at Rs 30.30 crore.

The major chunk of revenue has come from its home territories of Andhra and Telangana where it has minted Rs 30.40 crore with a distributor's share of Rs 17.60 crore. It has struck gold at the Nizam region by grossing Rs 15.40 crore.

The movie has made decent collection in Karnataka by earning Rs 3.70 crore with a distributor's share of Rs 1.50 crore. But the collection is not up to the mark in Tamil Nadu where it has collected Rs 2.40crore (distributors; share: Rs 84 lakh).

From other parts of India Mahanati has raked in Rs 3.10 crore (distributors' share: Rs 1.12 crore).

The US has become the second biggest market for Mahanati. The Nag Ashwin-directorial has earned Rs 15.40 crore with a distributor's share of Rs 9.24 crore.

With the worldwide theatrical rights valued at Rs 20 crore, Mahanti has now turned out to be a successful venture for the producer, exhibitor and distributors.

Mahanati is a biopic of late legendary South Indian actress Savitri. Keerthy Suresh plays the title role with Samantha, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Devarakonda in the key roles.

Mahanti was released on May 9, while its Tamil version saw the light of the day two days later.