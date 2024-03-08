One of the biggest Hindu Festivals, Maha Shivratri, is being celebrated today, Friday, 8th March this year. Wish your friends and relatives a Happy Maha Shivratri 2024 today with these quotes, sayings, messages and wishes.

Dedicated to Shiva, one of most foreseen hindu festivals "Mahashivaratri" celebrates the grand wedding of the lord Shiva with goddess Parvati, who is known as Shakti. It is celebrated on the 14th day of every lunar month.

The sacred union of Shiv and Shakti is contemplated to be the epitome of love, power and togetherness. The festival marking the initiation of their bond 'Maha Shivaratri' is celebrated with great zeal across India.

It is said that on the 13th night or the 14th day of the month of Phalgun (spring) in Hindu calander, when the moon occurs, is the favourite time to worship Lord Shiva as told by the lord himself to Goddess Parvati, his consort. Hence, the day was established to be his day of worship and therefore the name Maha Shivratri came into being.

The day, which is often considered the auspicious occasion to celebrate the divine marriage between Lord Shiva and Parvati, is the right time to delve into the origin and history of Hinduism.

It also honours the day Lord Shiva chose to be called NeelKanth (the blue-throated) after consuming the poison that was released when the great Samudra Manthan (churning of the sea) took place, which the scriptures describe as Gods' and Demons' quest to obtain the nectar of immortality.

Fasting or Jagaran

On this special occasion, devotees of Lord Shiva observe a fast, fasting on Mahashivratri serves to detoxify the body and aid meditation. They stay awake and aware in a vertical posture througout the night, which is believed to be enormously beneficial for one's physical and spiritual wellbeing. The planetary positions on this night, which is also the darkest night of the year, are powerful natural upsurge of energy in the human system.

Devotees across the country are seen thronging to temples, that often witness long queues from as early as the break of the dawn and chants of 'Om Namah Shivaya', where 'Om', refers to the sound of the universe which means peace and love. The five letters 'Na', 'Ma', 'Shi', 'Va', 'Ya' indicate the five elements- Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Ether. Chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya' harmonizes the five elements of the universe. When there is peace, love and harmony in all five elements, then there is bliss and joy.

The 'Shivling', an iconic representation of Shiva is worshipped by the devotees. Special prayers are offered in all Shiva temples throughout the holy night. Devotees offer 'Rudra-Abhishek' or special ordination to the Shivling where they bathe the Shivling with different substances such as water, curd, sugarcane syrup, milk, honey and other things with each of them having a specific significance. Other important offerings that are mandatorily used for the 'Abhishek' are Datura flower and fruits.

Mythology

There are various interesting mythological stories that are being shared as to why Maha Shivratri is celebrated. One such story is that the formless God appeared in the form of 'Lingodbhav Moorti' at midnight on Maha Shivratri and is said to be the reason why devotees stay awake in the night and offer prayers to the Lord. The festival is celebrated by the Hindus to overcome darkness and ignorance.

Another tale from the 'puranas' says that Lord Shiva saved the world from destruction on this day. A liquid poison emerged during Samudra Manthan (churning of cosmic ocean), which would destroy both the Gods and Demons, while also having a devastating effect on the universe. Shiva decided to consume the deadly poison to save the world. However, the Lord did not swallow it and held the poison in his throat. As a result, his throat turned blue and earned him the name, 'Neela Kanth.'

In observance of the Maha Shivratri 2024, IBTimes India has compiled the following quotes, sayings, messages and wishes both in English and Hindi to be sent as greetings, SMS or WhatsApp messages for the day.

Quotes, Sayings, Messages and Wishes in English

May the glory Of Shiva Shankar uplift your soul and banish all your troubles. Happy Maha Shivratri.

May the glory of the divine Shiva, remind us of our capabilities, and help us attain success. Jai Shiva Shankar.

May Lord Shiva shower upon you all his choices blessings on this Maha Shivratri, Jai Shiva Shankar.

May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Jai Shiva Shankar.

May all your wishes be granted by Lord Shiva and may you always be in his special favours. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Happy Shivratri to all. Bhagwan Bholenath, I pray to you for all the people in this world. Please give everyone happiness, peace and lots of smiles. This is my prayer for today. Om Namah Shivaaye!!

Mahashivratri marks the night when Lord Shiva performed the 'Tandava' and it is also believed that Lord Shiva was married to Parvati.

Let's celebrate this auspicious day with special prayers to Lord Shiva and offer water, milk, yogurt, honey and bel leaves to have a successful life.

"Om Namah Shivaya"

Let's spend the night of Shivratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek His divine blessings!

Happy Maha Shivratri.

Wishes and Messages in Hindi