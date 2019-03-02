A day dedicated to Lord Shiva, Maha Shivaratri falls on Monday, 4 February this year (2019). It is celebrated with fervour by the Hindus across the globe.

Maha Shivratri is observed on the 13th night/ 14th day of the 11th Hindu month of Phalguna or Maagh (February - March) every year. There are various interesting mythological stories that are being shared as to why Maha Shivratri is celebrated.

One such story is that the formless God appeared in the form of 'Lingodbhav Moorti' at midnight on Maha Shivratri and is said to be the reason why devotees stay awake in the night and offer prayers to the Lord.

The festival is celebrated by the Hindus to overcome darkness and ignorance. As part of the celebration, people fast, visit Shiva temples, chant Vedic hymns and the scriptures of the God. Taking a holy dip in rivers at pilgrim destinations is a common sight in North India.

Another tale from the 'puranas' says that Lord Shiva saved the world from destruction on this day. A liquid poison emerged during Samudra Manthan (churning of cosmic ocean), which would destroy both the Gods and Demons, while also having a devastating effect on the universe.

Shiva decided to consume the deadly poison to save the world. However, the Lord did not swallow it and held the poison in his throat. As a result, his throat turned blue and earned him the name, 'Neela Kanth.'

It is also believed that that Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on Maha Shivaratri. The day is considered auspicious for women. They fast and pray to the Lord to get blessed with blissful married life, while unmarried women would pray for an ideal husband like Shiva.

