A day dedicated to Lord Shiva, Maha Shivaratri falls on Monday, 4 February this year (2019). It is celebrated with fervour by the Hindus across the globe.
Maha Shivratri is observed on the 13th night/ 14th day of the 11th Hindu month of Phalguna or Maagh (February - March) every year. There are various interesting mythological stories that are being shared as to why Maha Shivratri is celebrated.
One such story is that the formless God appeared in the form of 'Lingodbhav Moorti' at midnight on Maha Shivratri and is said to be the reason why devotees stay awake in the night and offer prayers to the Lord.
The festival is celebrated by the Hindus to overcome darkness and ignorance. As part of the celebration, people fast, visit Shiva temples, chant Vedic hymns and the scriptures of the God. Taking a holy dip in rivers at pilgrim destinations is a common sight in North India.
Another tale from the 'puranas' says that Lord Shiva saved the world from destruction on this day. A liquid poison emerged during Samudra Manthan (churning of cosmic ocean), which would destroy both the Gods and Demons, while also having a devastating effect on the universe.
Shiva decided to consume the deadly poison to save the world. However, the Lord did not swallow it and held the poison in his throat. As a result, his throat turned blue and earned him the name, 'Neela Kanth.'
It is also believed that that Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on Maha Shivaratri. The day is considered auspicious for women. They fast and pray to the Lord to get blessed with blissful married life, while unmarried women would pray for an ideal husband like Shiva.
In observance of the Maha Shivratri 2018, we have rounded up the following quotes, sayings, messages and wishes to be sent as greetings, SMS or WhatsApp messages for the day.
Quotes, Sayings, Messages, and Wishes in English
- May the glory Of Shiva Shankar uplift your soul and banish all your troubles. Happy Maha Shivratri.
- May the glory of the divine Shiva, remind us of our capabilities and help us attain success. Jai Shiva Shankar.
- May Lord Shiva shower upon you all his choicest blessings on this Maha Shivratri, Jai Shiva Shankar.
- May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Jai Shiva Shankar.
- May all your wishes be granted by Lord Shiva and may you always be in his special favours. Happy Maha Shivratri.
- May Lord Shiva shower his
benign blessings on
you and your family.
May happiness and peace
surround you with his eternal
love and strength.
- Happy Shivratri to all. Bhagwan Bholenath,
I pray to you for all the people in this world.
Please give everyone happiness,
peace and lots of smiles.
This is my prayer for today.
Om Namah Shivaaye!!
- Mahashivratri marks the night when Lord Shiva performed the 'Tandava' and it is also believed that Lord Shiva was married to Parvati.
Let's celebrate this auspicious day with special prayers to Lord Shiva and offer water, milk, yogurt, honey and bel leaves to have a successful life.
- "Om Namah Shivaya"
Let's spend the night of Shivratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek His divine blessings!
Happy Maha Shivratri