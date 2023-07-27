The holy month of Sharavan is on and during this auspicious month and time, the makers of OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, and Pankaj Tripathi dropped the first song from the film Har Har Mahadev.

The devotional song gives us a sneak peek into Shivratri celebrations. Akshay Kumar in and as Lord Shiva's avatar gives a modern touch to Har Har Mahadev, as she grooved and performs 'Bhasam Tandav' for his devotees.

Akshay Kumar's look as Lord Shiva

As Akshay arrives in the chariot thousands of devotes welcome him dancing around him. He is seen wearing a black gunji and black trousers. The most noticeable aspect of the look was his long dreadlocks with ash, damroo as' Aghori' one can see the sparkle in his eyes.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi's character Kanti Sharan Mudgal also arrives to catch a glimpse of the performance as she takes part in a divine celebration.

Netizens react

Netizens were divided upon seeing Akshay Kumar performing Shiv Tandav. Some loved his energy, vibe and performance with holy bhasma (ash)on his forehead, while a section of netizens was enraged seeing Akshay Kumar's dance and continuedly shaking his head in the name of Tandav.

A fan wrote, "Energetic Bhasma Tandav By Akshay Kumar as Almighty Mahadev. This is Pure Mass "

Another wrote, "May Mahadev forgive you! Akshay Kumar ko sadbudhi do bhagwan." (May Lord Shiva give you brains).

The third one averred, "Could you not have hired a research team to research our culture before coming up with this crap."

This performance reminded me of his bam bhole laxmii dance. the amount of energy he puts in this performance is commendable a proper tandav tbf. @akshaykumar #HarHarMahadevpic.twitter.com/0gXwxCiYRE — ＲＯＭＥＯ? (@iromeostark) July 27, 2023

Har Har Mahadev featuring Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva is a perfect fusion song with a touch of trippy music and the grand visuals among Shivratri celebrations in the holy month is a perfect song to listen to and soak yourself in the divinity.

#HarHarMahadev Song Review#OhMyGod2 song #HarHarMahadev is Pure Divine.#AkshayKumar as #LordShiva Looks gives me Goosebumps ?



With 'Bhasma', 'Damroo' as 'Aghori' you see sparks in his eyes.



Brilliant Setting, which literally translates in 'दिव्य' form. ?#ShekharAstiwa… pic.twitter.com/xLOmvaCZco — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) July 27, 2023

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 will be clashing at the box office with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.