Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh was in for a rude shock on Saturday when the state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law jumped ship to Congress.

Sanjay Singh, the brother of Chouhan's wife Sadhana Singh, was inducted into Congress in presence of former union minister Kamal Nath and the party's campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Accusing the BJP of playing dynasty politics, Singh said, "Madhya Pradesh needs Nath, not Shivraj, who has been chief minister for 13 years." BJP has governed MP for three consecutive terms.

He added, "13 years are enough, other should also get a chance."

Madhya Pradesh is all set to go for polls on November 28 and the move has put an obstacle in the race. On Friday, the BJP released the list of 177 candidates who will contest in the elections. CM Chouhan will contest from his constituency Bhudni and state minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia will contest from Shivpuri.

Elections will be held on November 28 and the counting will take place on December 11.

The tenure for the current Assembly will expire in January 2019.