Madhuri Dixit Nene's look from Karan Johar's upcoming film Kalank got leaked and is going viral on the internet. The actress was clicked by the paparazzi while she was shooting for the multi-starrer.

In the pictures, Madhuri can be seen sporting the look of a courtesan in Film City, Mumbai. Her look will remind you of her role as Chandramukhi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Devdas that also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles.

Madhuri, who will be seen as a brothel head, will showcase her dancing skills in the film. Earlier, it was reported that the Dhak Dhak girl will start rehearsing for the dance number with Alia Bhatt in a month's time. She will also be seen mentoring Alia and Kiara Advani in dancing.

"Madhuri, who is known for her dancing skills, will be seen playing mentor to Bhatt and Advani's character. In fact, Advani is only making a cameo appearance in a special song. Madhuri is undergoing rigorous preparation for the role," a source had told Mid-Day.

A huge set worth Rs 15 crore has been erected in the Film City, which is under heavy security to ensure that pictures of the interiors are not leaked. They have created an old Delhi mohalla with a mahal, where filming is currently going on. Kalank is set against India's partition backdrop. And since it is based in the 1940s, the set has been designed keeping that particular period in mind.

Kalank tells the story of that time when the blacksmiths and prostitutes joined hands and defeated the British after putting up a brave fight. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The movie is slated for release on April 19, 2019, and is jointly produced under Dharma Productions banner.