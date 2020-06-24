Eashvar Karthik, who is basking in on the success of Penguin, has opened up on black Labrador, who played Cyrus in the movie. The director said that his real name is Maddy and he is his dog.

Penguin starring Keerthy Suresh began streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 19. The mystery thriller film, which has been written by debutante Eashvar Karthic, has garnered good response from the critics and audience. The character of the adorable black Labrador, which is named Cyrus, really stood out in the film. The dog has emerged as a much-loved and appreciated character with many calling him a hero.

In a recent interview, Eashvar Karthik spoke about Cyrus and said, "Actually his (Cyrus) real name is Maddy and he is my own dog! He knows my body language very well and I understand each and every movement of his. While I was looking for trained dogs for the part for a while, I wasn't able to find any that I thought worked."

Eashvar Karthik also revealed how he got his own dog Maddy to play his part smoothly in Penguin. The director added "So just before we went on floors for production I just picked Maddy to play Cyrus and he was just brilliant. He never needed too many instructions, and was such a natural. He really is a one-take artist!"

Penguin explores a spine chilling tale of a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous mission to unravel the mystery and save her loved ones. Keerthy Suresh has played the pregnant mother in the movie, which marks her digital debut on the OTT platform.

Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram, and Jayaram have bankrolled it under the banners Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios. Penguin was shot in Tamil, Telegu, and dubbed in Malayalam. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, in more than 200 countries and territories.