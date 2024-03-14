Seventeen people including three women and two children were bitten by a mad dog on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A mad dog reportedly went on a biting spree in Fatehgarh, Sheeri and Heevan villages of Baramulla district, and whosoever confronted the mad dog was also bitten.

Some cattle and stray dogs were also bitten by this mad dog. The injured were treated at the primary health centre in Sheeri village.

Doctors said that the injured were given anti-rabies shots and those with grievous bite injuries were referred to Government Medical College in Baramulla town.

Locals informed the police about the mad dog being on the prowl in the area, but so far, there is no confirmation whether the mad dog had been caught or shot by the authorities.

Panic has gripped the villages in the area and people have shut their children inside homes to ensure their safety.

