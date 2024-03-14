In a move that has current and prospective dog owners of many exotic and foreign breeds on the edge, the Centre has imposed a ban on the import, sale, and breeding of 23 dog breeds considered to be a "threat to human life" and hence labeled as "ferocious."

The decision comes amidst rising cases of dog bites and dog attacks across the country and also after several appeals from PETA India (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) to protect not just humans but also vulnerable dog breeds from exploitation.

Does your dog figure in there?

The list of banned dog breeds includes — Pitbull Terrier, Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Tosa Inu, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, American Bulldog, Boerboel, Kangal, Russian Shepherd, Tornjak, Sarplaninac, Japanese Tosa and Akita, Mastiffs, Rottweiler, Cane Corso, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Wolf Dogs, Canario, Akbash Dog, Moscow Guard Dog and every dog of the type commonly known as 'Ban Dog.'

The ban is likely to come into effect soon with Joint Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr OP Chauhan sending a letter to the chief secretaries of states and Union Territories to ensure that no licenses are issued or permissions granted for the sale, breeding, or keeping of foreign dog breeds often used as weapons or for illegal dog fighting. Alongside, the Centre has also asked for the enforcement of the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules 2017 and the Pet Shop Rules 2018 and urged state animal welfare boards, and departments of animal husbandry to ensure the rules are strictly implemented.

However, the law is likely to not not have effect in retrospect as the owners of already registered dog breeds will not be asked to abandon them to authorities. However, already existing owners will be encouraged to have these breeds neutered.

What does PETA India say?

PETA India has also been instrumental as it appealed that it is imperative to protect not just humans but vulnerable dog breeds often exploited by criminal elements for banned sports such as dog fighting. A writ petition filed by PETA in Delhi High Court in this regard says, "The order is key towards providing vital protection for both humans and dogs and sends a strong, clear message that pit bulls and other such breeds are bred to be used as weapons. Pit bulls and related breeds are the most commonly abandoned dogs in India, and this action can prevent a great deal of suffering."

Shaurya Agarwal, PETA India Advocacy Associate welcomed the decision. "This order is key towards providing vital protection for both humans and dogs and sends a strong, clear message that PitBulls and other such breeds are bred to be used as weapons. PitBulls and related breeds are the most commonly abandoned dogs in India, and this section can prevent a great deal of suffering," he said.

What do the dog owners say?

Clearly the move has had many rooting for it on social media, especially the ones with children in societies who have often found the presence of ferocious dogs terrifying. However, since the move contemplates not just restricting the ownership but breeding, sale and ban on import of such breeds, many find the move "one sided." Opines a user on social media, "We need livestock guardians who are instrumental in protecting the livestock, people and premises on the farm from jackals, wolves and other predators. I hope they have taken into account the needs of those who rely on these breeds for guarding."

Many a breed owners, including animal activists labasted the reason for the ban, while applauding the intention behind it. "There is no such thing as a dangerous breed," wrote an owner echoing the sentiments of many. Some jumped in to remind when former USPresident Barack Obama held similar views on dog ban. In a statement issued in 2013, President Obama said, "We don't support breed-specific legislation. Research shows that bans on certain types of dogs are largely ineffective and often a waste of public resources. And the simple fact is that dogs of any breed can become dangerous when they're intentionally or unintentionally raised to be aggressive."

