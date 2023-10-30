Woman Sets Dog On Another Woman Who Objected To Pet Defecating In Park

Lucknow Police has registered a case against a woman who set her dog on another woman when she objected to the animal being allowed to defecate by the pet owner in a park in their residential society.

The incident took place in the Shalimar Garden residential society in Lucknow.

The accused woman had taken her dog for a walk and allegedly allowed it to defecate in the society park.

The complainant, also a resident of the society, objected to the act. The argument soon escalated and the accused woman took her dog off the leash and left it to chase the victim.

The complainant said she ran for her life and managed to escape the dog, but her phone was damaged in the process.

She reached the police station to file a complaint after the incident and mentioned in her complaint that the accused woman has several pet dogs of foreign breeds.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Madiyaon police station and further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from IANS)