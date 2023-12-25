In another horrific incident, a five-month-old died of the injuries he sustained in an attack by stray dogs.

The infant, who was sleeping in his hut in Vinoba Nagar neighbourhood in the Shaikpet area of Hyderabad, was mauled by a pack of stray dogs on December 8. The son of daily wage labourers had sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the government-run Osmania General Hospital.

The child's condition had turned critical and he succumbed on Monday.

This is the latest in a series of heart-wrenching incidents in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana this year. In February, a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs.

After this incident, municipal authorities had announced new measures to check the menace of stray dogs but citizens say the measures have not resulted in any change on the ground.

Every day, the state capital and other urban areas in the state report dozens of dog bite cases.

A five-year-old boy succumbed to rabies in Khammam district in March. He was bitten by stray dogs and later developed symptoms of rabies.

On May 19, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs near Kazipet railway station in Hanamkonda.

In April, 2022, stray dogs mauled to death a two-year-old boy in Bada Bazar area of Golconda in Hyderabad.

