Silambarasan's long-delayed movie Maanaadu has hit the screens on Thursday, November 25. The movie marks the first collaboration of the actor with Venkat Prabhu, who has directed movies such as Mankatha and Goa.

SJ Suryah plays the antagonist in the film, which has Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the female lead. SA Chandrasekhar, YG Mahendran, Karunakaran, Premji Amaren, Daniel Annie Pope and others are part of the cast.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music, it has Praveen KL's editing and Richard M Nathan's cinematography.

Maanaadu Story

Silambarasan aka Simbu plays the role named Abdul Khaaliq. He extends his helping hand to Premji Amaren to elope with his girlfriend. He gets trapped in a time loop, but the challenge before him is to save the life of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister failing which a Muslim youth will have to take the blame for the CM's assassination.

He takes on Dhanushkodi (SJ Suryah) and Y Gee Mahendran, who planned to eliminate the CM. The story is all about how he tries to save the CM's life using time-loop is the crux of the story.

Maanaadu Review

Netizens have hailed the overall product as it manages to entertain the audience with brilliant narration. Although it might be a little boring to see the repetitive time-loop sequences, the surprises keep us invested in the film. The interval block should get a special mention and the second half is a thrilling ride.

Venkat Prabhu has penned a well-written story and the way he has written the villain's character should be appreciated. Simbu has done a fantastic job and it would not be an exaggeration if it is called Maanaadu his best work to date. SJ Suryah is equally good and people should enjoy his performance for sure.

Yuvan's BGM is good and the cinematography department adds value to the project. Editing is a major plus especially considering it a time-loop political thriller.

Check Out Netizens' Reaction:

Laxmi Kanth: #மாநாடு First Half - Racy, Enjoyable & Entertaining.. FireOk hand everytime when the loop repeats the response is semma..Grinning face with smiling eyesOk hand #SilambarasanTR &

@iam_SJSuryah

scenes are Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweatCollision symbolOk handOk hand Waiting for Second half.. Heart exclamation

#Maanadu #Maanaadu #MaanaaduFDFS #MaanaaduFrom25thNovember

2nd half - Semma Fun ride..Collision symbolOk hand #STR - SJS - YGM scene was.. Rolling on the floor laughingOk hand Excellent Editing by Praveen KL.. Good execution & neat screenplay from

@vp_offl..Glowing star @thisisysr

's bgm..Fire Comedy Scenes worked really well..Fire A Superb comeback for #SilambarasanTR.. Fire Winner Trophy..Handshake

Vetriiiii: 4.5/5

Good 1st Half & Excellent 2nd Half STR's Performance Thaaru MaarFire

undoubtedly Career Best Movie

Venkat Prabhu Ok handOk hand

SJ Suryah Waving handWaving hand

Yuvan BGM Vera Level

Technically brilliant

Climax and Screenplay Big Plus Sureshot Hit

MUST WATCH padam maja Fire

Haricharan Pudipeddi: #Maanaadu was so much fun.

@vp_offl whips up a super engaging time-loop thriller that gets just the right treatment to make it highly accessible for the masses. Both

@SilambarasanTR_ & @iam_SJSuryah hold this show together and make this a cracker of an entertainer.

#Maanaadu

Verithanam64: Venkat got his swag in loop too, badass SJ Surya man getting shit out of us, STR he retained his acting. One line about it's pulls the audience to the seat and watch the full movie with loop and action

#Maanadu #மாநாடு #MaanaaduFrom25thNovember #MaanaaduFDFS

@SilambarasanTR_

Rajasekar R: #Maanadu Sheee Briliance Of

@vp_offl .. once we Understand The Time Loop Thoroughly ENJOYABLE one... Fantastic Performance By

@SilambarasanTR_& @iam_SJSuryah Steal The Show... Technically & Content Wise Strong.. BLOCKBUSTER...

Kaushik LM: #STR's #Maanaadu : BLOCKBUSTER! Sema fulfilling rideOk handThumbs up Not one dull moment in the action-packed 2nd half; fullon adrenaline rush. Fulfills all the hype. Kudos

@vp_offl @SilambarasanTR_ @iam_SJSuryah & team

Have to do a #repeattu in Sathyam or Devi in a packed hall this weekend

Rajasekar: #Maanaadu - this tweet is for @iam_SJSuryah

. If there is an actor who can be over the top yet entertaining, he is the man. His presence is the commercial formula for this high-concept film. He is unique, uninhibited, and original!

IMO #Maanaadu is going to be the game-changer for

@SilambarasanTR_. All he needed is a proper commercial film and he got it finally now. This is the way forward for the born actor and star, hope he picks such good scripts in the future and maintains this momentum. BlockbusterFire

#Maanaadu -3.5 out of 5...a mainstream time loop film that is engaging, entertaining, and innovative. Best film of

@vp_offl since #Mankatha!

@SilambarasanTR_ is effective and back with a bang!

@iam_SJSuryah is a scream throughout the second half and steals the show Fire.

#Maanaadu - Good to see

@vp_offl has given a neat yet to role for his heroine

@kalyanipriyan (well done!) although the film is all about Silambarasan TR and SJS!

@thisisysr (FireFire),

@Richardmnathan @silvastunt

(Hundred points symbol)are the backbone of the filmOk handOk hand

Sathish Kumar: @vp_offl

has handled the timeloop genre intelligently and has given a mass action thriller to #SilambarasanTR fans.

@iam_SJSuryah is another hero of the film. His introduction scene with

@thisisysr BGM has come out superbly. Scene between #SJ, #STR & #YGM - Best scene

#Maanaadu #SilambarasanTR & #Yuvan combo always gives wonderful songs.

@thisisysr always gives his best to @vp_offl

@vp_offl has created magic with Mass BGM in many scenes.

@iam_SJSuryah performance and

@Cinemainmygenes superb cuts adds more value

#Maanaadu - Issue with Timeloop genre films, it gets too repetitive after some time and it may not go well with all sections of the audience. People who love experimental films can enjoy an unique kollywood film with good performances and mass BGM

Prashanth Rangaswamy: Rajini - Endhiran

Kamal - Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu

Vijay - Thuppakki

Ajith - Viswasam

Suriya - Soorarai Pottru

Dhanush - Asuran

Simbhu - Maanaadu .

Prashanth: It's very hard to explain a deep concept like time loop in the most easiest way possible ! Kudos

@vp_offl na - You have achieved that with ease !!

#Maanaadu

#Maanaadu interval - Mammoth effort from every department. 100th movie for

@Cinemainmygenes- This movie is a task to edit. So glad to see smart

@SilambarasanTR_ . The stage is set clearly, eagerly awaiting second half ! !