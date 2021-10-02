The trailer of Simbu's forthcoming movie Maanaadu had hit the internet on Saturday, 2 October. Filmmaker AR Murugadoss, Rakshit Shetty, Nani and Nivin Pauly unveiled the Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam versions, respectively.

What's in the Trailer?

Going by the trailer, it is a 'first political time loop' film. In the clip, the hero has the ability to undo things or rewind the past. In recent memory, Suriya's 24 had the time loop concept.

However, Maanaadu will be a political thriller. Looking at the trailer, it is an action-packed movie where Abdul Khaaliq (Simbu) is killing the Chief Minister but he wants to travel back to undo the incident to prevent the assassination.

SJ Suryah will be seen as a cop in the film.

Simbu, in a beard and stubble, looks stunning in action avatar. The teaser promises to treat the fans with a power-packed entertainer. Watch the trailer below:

