Bollywood's top lyricist Dev Kohli, celebrated for his contributions to the world of music, breathed his last at the age of 80 today, leaving behind a rich legacy that remains alive on the lips of many Indians.

Kohli, known for crafting iconic hits like 'Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen,' 'Dil Deewana, Bin Sajna Ke Maane Na,' and 'Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Bara,' remained a bachelor throughout his career and lived at Andheri in Mumbai.

His funeral rites are scheduled for later this evening at the Oshiwara Crematorium, where friends, family, and admirers will gather to pay their last respects.

Before the final rites, Kohli's mortal remains will be placed at his Lokhandwala Complex home, offering an opportunity for the public and his fans to bid their emotional adieu. This viewing is arranged from noon until 2 p.m.

Born into a Sikh family in Rawalpindi, now part of Pakistan, on November 2, 1942, Kohli's lyrical prowess resonated across generations, spanning from the monochromatic era to the vibrant world of color in films. His legacy is imprinted in unforgettable compositions from movies such as 'Laal Paththar,' 'Maine Pyar Kiya,' 'Baazigar,' 'Judwaa 2,' 'Shootout At Lokhandwala,' and 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun.'

Kohli's creative journey entwined him with a plethora of music directors, including the late Shankar-Jaikishan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, R. D. Burman, Anu Malik, Raam-Laxman, Anand Raaj Anand, Anand-Milind, Vishal-Shekhar, and Uttam Singh, among numerous others.

His lyrical finesse graced over a hundred films in an illustrious career spanning nearly six decades. The industry mourns the loss of a talent that reshaped the contours of Bollywood's musical landscape.

Some of his famous songs that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema include:

"Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen" - From the movie "Baazigar" "Dil Deewana, Bin Sajna Ke Maane Na" - From the movie "Maine Pyar Kiya" "Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Bara" - From the movie "Judwaa 2" "Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum" - From the movie "Takkar" "Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge" - From the movie "Raja Hindustani" "Lal Lal Honthon Pe" - From the movie "Naajayaz" "Ae Mere Humsafar" - From the movie "Baazigar" "Ae Mere Humsafar Ek Zara Intezar" - From the movie "Baazigar" "Ae Mere Humsafar Ek Zara Intezar (Reprise)" - From the movie "Baazigar" "Tere Naina Mere Naino Se" - From the movie "Bhrashtachar"

These songs, among others, have resonated with audiences across generations and left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.