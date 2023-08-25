Yash Raj Films is all set to begin the production of their female-led spy universe next year. Aditya Chopra is keen on expanding his spy universe and has signed Alia Bhat and Sharvari (Bunty Aur Bubli 2 actress) to play the lead. The film will be the ninth addition to the YRF Universe which already includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and the upcoming Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs. Pathaan.

Alia and Sharvari are expected to appear as super cool spies defying all the odds to complete their missions. It is also reported that the actresses will be undergoing an intense three-month training session to prepare them for the action sequences.

Up next in the YRF Spy Universe is the most-awaited Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led Tiger 3, which would be a grand Diwali release. War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani will begin in November. Meanwhile, Tiger Vs Pathaan will be Bollywood's most expensive film churned out by Yashraj Productions. The film will also bring together India's two big superstars, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. The film is likely to be an Eid/Diwali 2025 release and the production works will begin in January 2024.

Unlike its title, the film will not be an epic face-off between Tiger and Pathaan instead they will be teaming up to hunt down one common enemy. Director Siddharth is also planning to rope in an equally big name to play the arch-villain. There are also reports that the team has roped in Jason Momoa of the Aquaman and Game of Thrones fame for a key role.