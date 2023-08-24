If the reports are true, Thalapathy Vijay's Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is already in the profit zone. Made with a budget of 250-300 Cr, it is reported that the film has already made a pre-release business of 400-500 Cr. Touted to be a dreadful gangster saga, the star cast includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film is scheduled to be released on October 19, 2023.

Here is the breakup:

Streaming rights to Netflix: Rs 120 crore (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada) - The highest ever for any Tamil film to date

TV satellite rights to Sun Network: Rs 80 crore - Again the highest ever for any Tamil film

Sony Music: Rs 18 crore

Hindi dubbed satellite rights pegged at Rs 30 crore

TamilNadu theatre rights pegged at Rs 75 crore, which is likely to be grabbed by AGS Cinemas

Overseas rights at Rs 60 crore

Theatre rights for Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Rs 35 crore

Rest of India at Rs 15 crore

The latest buzz is that the film will be high on action and an 8-minute interval fight scene is likely to give an edge-of-the-seat experience for fans. In addition, the director has planned a highly intense climax scene similar to the one in The Avengers. Leo will also be a part of Lokesh's cinematic universe which already has Karthy's Kaithi and Kamal Hassan's Vikram. Suriya as Rolex is likely to have a phone conversation with Leo while Fahadh Faasil as Amar is reportedly making a brief appearance. There are reports that Kamal Haasan making a guest appearance in the film although we have no official confirmation yet.

Interestingly, Vijay's golden teeth from the posters remind us of Vijay Sethupathi's character Sandhanam from Vikram. And, report of Vijay doing a dual role is also doing the rounds, connecting all the dots, we wonder whether Sandhanam will make a comeback in the LCU.